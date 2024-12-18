Australia's Second Innings Struggles Against India's Bowlers

In a gripping display of bowling prowess, India's pace attack dismantled Australia's second innings, restricting them to a paltry 89 runs for seven declared wickets. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, capturing three critical wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep supported effectively with two each.

As the wickets tumbled, Australia struggled to build any meaningful partnerships. Key batsmen like Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith were swiftly dispatched by India's agile fielding and precise bowling. The early collapse set the stage for a challenging outing for the visitors.

With the scoreboard reflecting a series of low scores, Australia faces an uphill battle in mounting a comeback. Meanwhile, India's bowlers continue to gain momentum, showcasing their relentless discipline and skill. Extras contributed notably to the total, but it was Bumrah, Siraj, and Deep who truly controlled the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)