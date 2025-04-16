Ramaphosa Calls for United Front to Tackle E Cape’s Deep-Rooted Challenges

As South Africa grapples with the ripple effects of escalating global geopolitical tensions, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the critical importance of intergovernmental collaboration to overcome the socioeconomic and service delivery challenges plaguing the nation, particularly in provinces like the Eastern Cape.

Delivering the keynote address during a high-level engagement between the National Executive and the Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Council at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, President Ramaphosa stressed that sustainable progress could only be achieved through a united and coordinated approach across all spheres of government.

“We would like today to be a productive engagement in finding sustainable solutions that will uplift our communities and, ultimately, improve the lives of our people,” the President stated. “The geopolitical environment is shifting rapidly, and with tariffs being imposed on our exports, a number of companies—especially those operating in the Eastern Cape—are being affected. These are challenges we must confront head-on.”

Focus on Strengthening Intergovernmental Relations

The meeting marked the fifth in a series of structured provincial engagements that the President has undertaken with premiers and their executive councils since November 2024. Previous engagements were held in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng, and further visits to the remaining provinces are planned in the coming months.

President Ramaphosa described these engagements as part of a deliberate effort by the Government of National Unity to deepen intergovernmental relations and to foster a governance model that is both responsive and aligned to the priorities of South Africa’s seventh administration.

“We are committed to regular and structured engagements. These sessions are not symbolic; they are strategic. They allow us to align our national goals with provincial efforts and to fast-track development,” said Ramaphosa.

He further highlighted that these interactions complement formal structures such as the President’s Coordinating Council and fall within the framework of the District Development Model (DDM). The DDM is aimed at enhancing integrated service delivery and eliminating bureaucratic silos in governance.

Alignment on Growth Priorities

President Ramaphosa commended the Eastern Cape Provincial Government for aligning its Provincial Development Plan (PDP) with national priorities, including inclusive economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction, cost-of-living relief, and the creation of a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

“We welcome the commitment of the Eastern Cape to our shared developmental goals. In the State of the Province Address, Premier Oscar Mabuyane outlined several 'growth frontiers' that the province will be focusing on in the upcoming financial year. We look forward to hearing more about how these will be operationalised,” the President said.

The province’s "growth frontiers" reportedly include boosting the automotive sector, agricultural expansion, renewable energy projects, and ocean economy initiatives—all of which are viewed as key levers for unlocking economic transformation and job creation in one of the country’s most economically vulnerable provinces.

A Sobering Reality Check

Despite positive strides in strategic planning and improved audit outcomes, President Ramaphosa did not shy away from highlighting the dire challenges still confronting the province.

The President cited the 2023/24 Auditor-General’s Consolidated General Report, which, while showing an improvement in clean audits (rising from five to nine departments), also revealed that the Eastern Cape had the highest number of material irregularities in the country—resulting in approximately R197 million in financial losses.

“These findings are deeply concerning. While progress has been made, poor governance, corruption, and mismanagement of public resources continue to undermine development—particularly at the municipal level,” Ramaphosa said.

He lamented the ongoing service delivery failures, especially in education and healthcare, where key performance indicators are not being met. Infrastructure backlogs, deteriorating municipal services, and collapsed facilities were painted as major impediments to development.

“We cannot accept that pensioners have to cross dangerous rivers in makeshift boats because there are no bridges, or that hospital patients lie on the floor due to a lack of beds,” he said passionately.

Difficult Choices in a Tough Economic Climate

President Ramaphosa underscored the difficult fiscal decisions facing the government as it seeks to respond to domestic pressures while navigating a volatile global economic environment. He warned that resource allocation would need to be strategic, transparent, and impact-driven.

“We are called upon to make tough but necessary decisions. We must address the cries of our people for jobs, improved healthcare and education, safer communities, and effective service delivery. This cannot be achieved through fragmented efforts,” he noted.

He emphasized that inclusive growth must be at the heart of all government initiatives and that reforms should prioritize the empowerment of communities and the reduction of inequality.

Tapping Into Provincial Potential

The Eastern Cape, with its abundant natural resources, skilled labour base, and strategic location, remains a province of immense untapped potential. The President urged both the national and provincial governments to work hand-in-hand to unlock this potential for the benefit of its citizens.

“This province has the assets and capabilities to be a leader in South Africa’s economic recovery. But this can only happen if we improve governance, eliminate corruption, and invest in our people and infrastructure,” said Ramaphosa.

A Call to Action

The President concluded by urging all spheres of government to act decisively and with unity of purpose to transform South Africa’s developmental trajectory.

“Let us be bold in our actions and firm in our resolve. Let us build a South Africa that leaves no one behind—where every province, every municipality, and every community shares in the promise of a better tomorrow,” he said.

As the country faces a complex interplay of local and international challenges, President Ramaphosa’s call for unity and cooperative governance underscores the urgency of forging a more resilient and inclusive South Africa—starting with the Eastern Cape.