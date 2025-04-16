Sandeep Sharma's Record 11-Ball Over Highlights Dramatic IPL Clash

In a dramatic turn of events at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Sandeep Sharma added his name to an unfortunate list by delivering an 11-ball over, marred by four wide balls and a no ball, during the 20th over of Delhi Capitals' innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Only three others - Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, and Shardul Thakur - share this unwanted feat. The Capitals, buoyed by skipper Axar Patel's dynamic innings and South African Tristan Stubbs, posted an imposing 188/5 in their allotted 20 overs, despite early breakthroughs from Royals' bowlers.

Opening batsman Abhishek Porel ignited the innings with a rapid start, amassing 23 runs in one over off Tushar Deshpande. His 63-run partnership with KL Rahul solidified the foundation for the Capitals. In the death overs, Patel's explosive 34 and Stubbs' composed 34* propelled Delhi to a commanding total, while Jofra Archer's 2/32 figures for Rajasthan stood out amid the blitz.

(With inputs from agencies.)