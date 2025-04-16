Left Menu

Sandeep Sharma's Record 11-Ball Over Highlights Dramatic IPL Clash

In an IPL thriller, Sandeep Sharma delivered an 11-ball over filled with extras, marking a low point in Rajasthan Royals' defense. Despite early setbacks, Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs, posted a formidable 188/5. Jofra Archer's notable performance couldn't restrain Delhi's momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:29 IST
Sandeep Sharma's Record 11-Ball Over Highlights Dramatic IPL Clash
Sandeep Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Sandeep Sharma added his name to an unfortunate list by delivering an 11-ball over, marred by four wide balls and a no ball, during the 20th over of Delhi Capitals' innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Only three others - Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, and Shardul Thakur - share this unwanted feat. The Capitals, buoyed by skipper Axar Patel's dynamic innings and South African Tristan Stubbs, posted an imposing 188/5 in their allotted 20 overs, despite early breakthroughs from Royals' bowlers.

Opening batsman Abhishek Porel ignited the innings with a rapid start, amassing 23 runs in one over off Tushar Deshpande. His 63-run partnership with KL Rahul solidified the foundation for the Capitals. In the death overs, Patel's explosive 34 and Stubbs' composed 34* propelled Delhi to a commanding total, while Jofra Archer's 2/32 figures for Rajasthan stood out amid the blitz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025