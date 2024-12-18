Left Menu

India and Australia Clash in a Thrilling Third Test Final Day

The thrilling conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia saw Australia declare at 89/7 in their second innings. India, with 260 in their first innings, began their chase with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease. Exciting performances came from Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:24 IST
India and Australia Clash in a Thrilling Third Test Final Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The final day of the third Test between India and Australia concluded with a display of gripping cricket. Australia's second innings declaration at 89 for 7 set the stage for an intense finish.

India's first innings ended at 260, as Pat Cummins claimed four wickets, leading Australia's bowling attack effectively. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc provided critical breakthroughs with his three wickets.

Entering their second innings, India began their chase confidently, reaching 8 for no loss with solid batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. As fans watched eagerly, both teams showcased impressive skills, encapsulating the essence of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024