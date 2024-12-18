India and Australia Clash in a Thrilling Third Test Final Day

The final day of the third Test between India and Australia concluded with a display of gripping cricket. Australia's second innings declaration at 89 for 7 set the stage for an intense finish.

India's first innings ended at 260, as Pat Cummins claimed four wickets, leading Australia's bowling attack effectively. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc provided critical breakthroughs with his three wickets.

Entering their second innings, India began their chase confidently, reaching 8 for no loss with solid batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. As fans watched eagerly, both teams showcased impressive skills, encapsulating the essence of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)