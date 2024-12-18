A Strategic Milestone: India's Unyielding Resolve at the Gabba

India's animated celebrations at the Gabba following their narrow escape from a follow-on during the third Test have taken both former and current Australian cricketers by surprise. An inspiring final-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah, amounting to 47 runs, ensured that Australia had to bat again, fueling debate about the intentions of the Indian side.

Australian players such as Nathan Lyon and former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin commented on the unexpected reactions by the Indian team. They expressed surprise, noting that despite passing the follow-on, India was still trailing significantly in the game. Lyon mentioned feeling proud of Australia's gameplay, while Haddin remarked how the incident fired him up.

As the Indian dressing room erupted with joy after Akash Deep's boundary through gully, denying skipper Pat Cummins the chance to enforce a follow-on for the first time in over 13 years, even veterans like Brett Lee were reminded of England's similar reaction in 2005. The atmosphere remains charged as the test continues, promising more exciting cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)