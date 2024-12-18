Left Menu

Kevin He: Breaking Barriers in the NHL

Kevin He has made history as the first Chinese-born player to sign with an NHL team, inking a deal with the Winnipeg Jets. The 18-year-old forward's three-year agreement includes an annual value of $975,000. He's recent captaincy and impressive performance highlight his promising future in hockey.

In a historic move, Kevin He has become the first Chinese-born player to sign a professional contract with an NHL team, specifically the Winnipeg Jets. This groundbreaking entry-level deal is set for three years, with an average annual salary of $975,000.

Selected in the fourth round as the 109th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Beijing native brings a fresh perspective to the team. Kevin Cheveldayoff, the Jets' general manager, emphasized the significance of diversity in the sport and its potential to boost hockey's growth worldwide.

He's journey began when he started playing organized ice hockey at the age of six after moving to Montreal. His recent appointment as captain of the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League speaks volumes about his leadership capabilities. In just 29 games this season, he has already scored 23 goals and made 20 assists, showcasing his exceptional talent on the ice.

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

