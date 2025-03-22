Left Menu

Hockey India Unveils Promising Lineup for Women's National Camp

Hockey India has announced a 65-member group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru. The selection drew from recent performances at the National Championships in Panchkula, where Hockey Jharkhand triumphed. The camp aims to refine talents for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:53 IST
Hockey India Unveils Promising Lineup for Women's National Camp
India women's hockey team (Photo: HI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India has revealed a 65-strong core group set to participate in the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, kicking off on March 23 in SAI, Bengaluru. This selection follows the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship held in Panchkula, where Hockey Jharkhand clinched the title.

Among the selected, 30 players will retain their positions from the current core team, while new talents from various state hockey bodies have been invited. Chief Coach Harendra Singh attended the National Championship to scout for fresh talent, which influenced these selections.

According to Singh, the camp offers an opportunity to gauge and hone the skills of these players before slashing the group to 40 for the next FIH Hockey Pro League phase. The performance of the larger group will be closely monitored up until April 30, ensuring a refined squad for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025