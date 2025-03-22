Hockey India Unveils Promising Lineup for Women's National Camp

Hockey India has revealed a 65-strong core group set to participate in the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, kicking off on March 23 in SAI, Bengaluru. This selection follows the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship held in Panchkula, where Hockey Jharkhand clinched the title.

Among the selected, 30 players will retain their positions from the current core team, while new talents from various state hockey bodies have been invited. Chief Coach Harendra Singh attended the National Championship to scout for fresh talent, which influenced these selections.

According to Singh, the camp offers an opportunity to gauge and hone the skills of these players before slashing the group to 40 for the next FIH Hockey Pro League phase. The performance of the larger group will be closely monitored up until April 30, ensuring a refined squad for future tournaments.

