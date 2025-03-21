Left Menu

Rising Star Deepika Sets Sights on Hockey Glory

Deepika, a rising star in women's hockey, has been recognized with the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for her outstanding performance. Honored by the support she's received, she now aims for World Cup and Olympic achievements, driven by inspiration from her idol, Savita Punia.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Women) - Deepika (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Deepika, a promising talent in Indian women's hockey, has been awarded the prestigious Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21), marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. The accolade, which includes a cash prize of INR 10,00,000, underscores her exceptional skills as a forward and her relentless pursuit of success, according to a statement from Hockey India.

Expressing her gratitude, Deepika acknowledged the collective efforts of all who supported her journey, emphasizing that such recognition is immensely motivating for young athletes. The award comes in a momentous year, paralleling her idol Savita Punia's recognition with the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award, further fueling Deepika's aspirations.

Reflecting on her admiration for Savita, Deepika recounted her early passion for hockey, often celebrating the national team's achievements and dreaming of donning the Indian jersey. Currently a key player for India, she envisions a podium finish at the World Cup and securing an Olympic medal.

A Bronze medallist at the 2022 Asian Games and instrumental in the Indian team's triumph at the 2024 Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Deepika's performance remains outstanding. Scoring the decisive goal against China in the final and emerging as the tournament's top scorer, she concluded 2024 as the third-highest goal scorer globally.

Looking ahead, Deepika remains focused on the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, seeing it as a crucial opportunity for World Cup qualification. Under the guidance of coach Harendra Singh, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is preparing rigorously, with Deepika optimistic about their prospects.

