Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Adieu to International Cricket

Renowned Indian spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has declared his retirement from international cricket. The announcement followed the third test against Australia, which concluded in a draw at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Speaking on Wednesday, the 38-year-old Ashwin revealed that the match would be his final international appearance, marking the end of a distinguished career.

Ashwin, who has become synonymous with Indian cricket, hinted at continuing to play at the club level, suggesting he still has some energy left for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)