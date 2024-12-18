Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Adieu to International Cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following India's drawn test against Australia in Brisbane. At 38, Ashwin expressed his desire to continue playing at the club level, stating that while he feels he still has some competitiveness left, it won't be on the international stage.
