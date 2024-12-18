Travis Head Shines Amidst Brisbane Test Drama

During the first innings of the Brisbane Test at the Gabba against India, Australian cricketer Travis Head delivered a formidable performance before sharing an update on a groin injury suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His stellar innings of 152 runs off 160 balls earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Head expressed his satisfaction over contributing to the team's first innings and appreciated the batting partnership with Steve Smith. Despite the injury, Head remains optimistic about his recovery before the next game. His innings not only added to his impressive stats against India but also marked a unique achievement of both a King Pair and a century at the same venue in one year.

Australia declared their second innings at 89/7, setting India a 275-run target, with inclement weather adding to the drama on the final day. Akash Deep's dismissal at 260 set the stage for Australia's quick runs, but India reached 8/0 in reply before the rain interruption, leaving the series tantalizingly poised.

