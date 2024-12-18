Rain Drama: India Secure Vital Draw Against Australia in Third Test
Rohit Sharma commends India's lower-order resilience in securing a draw against Australia in the rain-affected third Test. With the series at 1-1, confidence is high for the upcoming Boxing Day match. Excellent performances by KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah boosted India's morale.
In a tense third Test against Australia, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised the lower-order batsmen for salvaging a crucial draw, attributing the result to their resilience despite weather challenges. The squad now heads to Melbourne with the series level at 1-1 and boosted confidence.
The match saw standout performances, particularly from KL Rahul, who excelled with 84 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja, whose critical 77 bolstered India's innings. Their efforts, along with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah's partnership, helped avoid a follow-on despite Australia's massive 445-run first innings.
Despite facing intermittent rain and challenging conditions, India’s bowlers, led by Bumrah with 3/18, managed to hold ground. With inclement weather halting play, the match ended in a draw. Australian captain Pat Cummins, while disappointed by not leading 2-1, acknowledged the positives his team could carry forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
