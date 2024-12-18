Left Menu

Rain Drama: India Secure Vital Draw Against Australia in Third Test

Rohit Sharma commends India's lower-order resilience in securing a draw against Australia in the rain-affected third Test. With the series at 1-1, confidence is high for the upcoming Boxing Day match. Excellent performances by KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah boosted India's morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:25 IST
Rain Drama: India Secure Vital Draw Against Australia in Third Test
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a tense third Test against Australia, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised the lower-order batsmen for salvaging a crucial draw, attributing the result to their resilience despite weather challenges. The squad now heads to Melbourne with the series level at 1-1 and boosted confidence.

The match saw standout performances, particularly from KL Rahul, who excelled with 84 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja, whose critical 77 bolstered India's innings. Their efforts, along with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah's partnership, helped avoid a follow-on despite Australia's massive 445-run first innings.

Despite facing intermittent rain and challenging conditions, India’s bowlers, led by Bumrah with 3/18, managed to hold ground. With inclement weather halting play, the match ended in a draw. Australian captain Pat Cummins, while disappointed by not leading 2-1, acknowledged the positives his team could carry forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024