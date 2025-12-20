Left Menu

Chelsea Battles Back for Dramatic Draw Against Newcastle

Chelsea overcame an early two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. Joao Pedro's equalizer in the 66th minute came from a rare assist by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The match was notable for Nick Woltemade's early impact and redemption after a previous own-goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:07 IST
Chelsea Battles Back for Dramatic Draw Against Newcastle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea orchestrated a thrilling comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League, showcasing resilience and skill at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Joao Pedro's late equalizer, stemming from an unusual assist by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, highlighted a gripping contest.

Newcastle's Nick Woltemade's double strikes put Chelsea in an early quandary, with goals in the fourth and 20th minutes. Yet, Reece James catalyzed Chelsea's resurgence, curving a free kick into the net off the post in the 49th minute.

Despite narrowing their gap to league leaders Arsenal, Chelsea's recent form remains concerning with only one victory in five matches. Newcastle, however, continues to struggle for consistency despite being Champions League contenders, sitting mid-table after recent lackluster performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025