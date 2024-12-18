Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin: A Cricket Legend Bids Farewell

Virat Kohli penned an emotional tribute as Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's legendary spinners, retires from international cricket. Ashwin's illustrious 14-year career saw him become a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, contributing significantly to the team's successes. Kohli expressed deep admiration and gratitude for Ashwin's achievements.

Updated: 18-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:34 IST
Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's cricket icon, Virat Kohli, composed a poignant tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin, recognized as one of India's most successful spinners, played alongside Kohli for 14 years, sharing triumphs and challenges during their careers.

During a touching moment in Brisbane, the 38-year-old Ashwin was seen emotionally embracing Kohli. This fueled speculation about his impending retirement, which Ashwin confirmed in a heartfelt announcement. Kohli praised Ashwin's unparalleled skills and match-winning contributions, hailing him as a legendary figure in Indian cricket.

Ashwin, with an impressive record of 537 wickets in 106 Tests, cherished his cricketing journey filled with memorable moments. He acknowledged the camaraderie with teammates like Rohit Sharma, despite the retirements of several peers. Describing them as the last 'original gangsters,' Ashwin concluded his illustrious international career with immense pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

