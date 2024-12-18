Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Weighs in on Mohammad Shami's Return to Team India

Rohit Sharma addresses Mohammed Shami's potential inclusion in Team India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. After ankle surgery and a domestic return, Shami's fitness remains a priority. While he showcases potential, Sharma insists NCA's assurance is crucial before any decision, citing recent concerns over Shami's knee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:26 IST
Rohit Sharma Weighs in on Mohammad Shami's Return to Team India
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Wednesday, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma shared insights on star pacer Mohammed Shami's potential to rejoin Team India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rohit emphasized the team's cautious approach, stating that Shami would be considered only with complete confidence in his fitness, a sentiment echoed by ESPNcricinfo.

Shami, 34, has returned to the domestic circuit with Bengal after recovering from ankle surgery that sidelined him for nearly a year. He is part of Bengal's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 21. Shami last appeared in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and recently made a promising return in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

The third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw due to adverse weather in Brisbane. During the post-match press conference, Rohit pressed for an update from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Shami's rehabilitation process, emphasizing the necessity of reliable information regarding Shami's condition.

Rohit stated, "About Shami, I think it's high time somebody from the NCA talks about him." He also mentioned concerns regarding Shami's knee during recent domestic appearances. Sharma stressed the importance of ensuring Shami is fully fit before any decision is made to include him in the squad.

He reiterated, "We're not going to take any risks. But if the NCA feels he is ready to recover and play, we'll be happy to have him." Earlier this month, Shami reached a milestone of 200 wickets across all cricket formats, marking the achievement in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Baroda, highlighting his distinguished 14-year T20 career with various teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024