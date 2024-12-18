Rohit Sharma Weighs in on Mohammad Shami's Return to Team India

On Wednesday, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma shared insights on star pacer Mohammed Shami's potential to rejoin Team India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rohit emphasized the team's cautious approach, stating that Shami would be considered only with complete confidence in his fitness, a sentiment echoed by ESPNcricinfo.

Shami, 34, has returned to the domestic circuit with Bengal after recovering from ankle surgery that sidelined him for nearly a year. He is part of Bengal's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 21. Shami last appeared in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and recently made a promising return in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

The third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw due to adverse weather in Brisbane. During the post-match press conference, Rohit pressed for an update from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Shami's rehabilitation process, emphasizing the necessity of reliable information regarding Shami's condition.

Rohit stated, "About Shami, I think it's high time somebody from the NCA talks about him." He also mentioned concerns regarding Shami's knee during recent domestic appearances. Sharma stressed the importance of ensuring Shami is fully fit before any decision is made to include him in the squad.

He reiterated, "We're not going to take any risks. But if the NCA feels he is ready to recover and play, we'll be happy to have him." Earlier this month, Shami reached a milestone of 200 wickets across all cricket formats, marking the achievement in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Baroda, highlighting his distinguished 14-year T20 career with various teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)