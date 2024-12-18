Left Menu

Historic Kho Kho World Cup Set to Ignite Rivalries in Delhi

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup kicks off on January 13 in Delhi, with India facing Pakistan in the opening match. Featuring 24 countries, the event includes 21 men's and 20 women's teams competing. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the brand ambassador, further raising the profile of this historic tournament.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is set to commence on January 13, with hosts India facing arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening clash. Announced by the organizers, the tournament will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi, promising an exhilarating start to the week-long event.

A total of 24 countries have confirmed participation, highlighting the sport's growing global appeal. The league matches are scheduled from January 13 to 16, followed by quarterfinals on January 17, semifinals on January 18, and the grand finale on January 19. Competing for top honors will be 21 men's and 20 women's teams, selected from a national camp held in Delhi.

Adding a touch of glamour, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been named the event's brand ambassador. 'This tournament is a tribute to India's soil and spirit,' Khan remarked, emphasizing the thrilling nature of the sport. Enthusiasts globally are eager to witness Kho Kho's debut on the world stage with teams from countries like the USA, England, and Brazil participating.

