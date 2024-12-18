INBL Pro U-25: A New Era for Indian Basketball Begins

The Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with the Basketball Federation of India, announced the launch of the Pro International Basketball League (INBL PRO U-25) at a press conference today. Scheduled to kick off on January 15, 2025, the league aims to revolutionize Indian basketball by offering enhanced opportunities, featuring six teams competing for the championship title.

Following the league's commencement, matches will be held daily, culminating in the Final Four in Abu Dhabi in early March 2025. A player auction is slated for January 9, 2025, showcasing Indian and international talent from countries like the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

Prominent figures at the event included Aadhav Arjuna, President of BFI, and Rupinder Brar, Chairman of INBL Pro. The league comprises six franchises, mixing local talent under 25 with international players. It will leverage 12 international coaches alongside six Indian assistant coaches to ensure elite training and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)