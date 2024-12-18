Spurs Face Injury Challenges Ahead of Key Matches

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou announced Wednesday that key players Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Richarlison are unlikely to return from injuries before the new year.

Postecoglou revealed that Richarlison sustained a hamstring injury in last month's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, while Van de Ven and Romero, who previously returned from layoffs, incurred fresh injuries during the tumultuous 4-3 defeat by Chelsea.

Despite the injury woes, Postecoglou finds a silver lining as forward Mikey Moore resumes training after recovering from an illness. However, defender Destiny Udogie's fitness remains uncertain ahead of the team's crucial League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, led by new manager Ruben Amorim.

