Spurs Face Injury Challenges Ahead of Key Matches

Tottenham Hotspur faces injury setbacks with players Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Richarlison sidelined until the new year. Forward Mikey Moore returns to training, while defender Destiny Udogie is doubtful for the upcoming match against Manchester United. Manager Ange Postecoglou anticipates challenges from United's new manager Ruben Amorim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:51 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou announced Wednesday that key players Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Richarlison are unlikely to return from injuries before the new year.

Postecoglou revealed that Richarlison sustained a hamstring injury in last month's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, while Van de Ven and Romero, who previously returned from layoffs, incurred fresh injuries during the tumultuous 4-3 defeat by Chelsea.

Despite the injury woes, Postecoglou finds a silver lining as forward Mikey Moore resumes training after recovering from an illness. However, defender Destiny Udogie's fitness remains uncertain ahead of the team's crucial League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, led by new manager Ruben Amorim.

