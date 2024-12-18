Tamil Thalaivas Triumph Over Bengal Warriorz with Dominant Display

The Tamil Thalaivas delivered a commanding performance over the Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi League's season 11 at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Wednesday. Their triumphant win, marked by a 60-29 scoreline, showcased their dominance from the outset.

Moein Shafaghi and Himanshu were instrumental, each securing Super 10s with 13 points, while defender Nitesh Kumar added 7 points to the tally. Despite efforts from Bengal Warriorz, including 7 points from Manjeet and 4 from Chia Ming, Tamil Thalaivas maintained their superior form throughout the match.

The first half concluded with Tamil Thalaivas leading 25-13, and their relentless pressure continued into the second half. Moein Shafaghi's multi-point raids further extended their lead, culminating in another all-out against Bengal Warriorz. The match ended with Tamil Thalaivas achieving their season's first half-century score, marking their best victory to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)