Tamil Thalaivas Triumph Over Bengal Warriorz with Dominant Display

The Tamil Thalaivas showcased an overwhelming performance against the Bengal Warriorz at the Pro Kabaddi League, winning 60-29. Key performances by Moein Shafaghi and Himanshu, along with solid defensive contributions, powered the Thalaivas to their first half-century score of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:33 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Thalaivas delivered a commanding performance over the Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi League's season 11 at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Wednesday. Their triumphant win, marked by a 60-29 scoreline, showcased their dominance from the outset.

Moein Shafaghi and Himanshu were instrumental, each securing Super 10s with 13 points, while defender Nitesh Kumar added 7 points to the tally. Despite efforts from Bengal Warriorz, including 7 points from Manjeet and 4 from Chia Ming, Tamil Thalaivas maintained their superior form throughout the match.

The first half concluded with Tamil Thalaivas leading 25-13, and their relentless pressure continued into the second half. Moein Shafaghi's multi-point raids further extended their lead, culminating in another all-out against Bengal Warriorz. The match ended with Tamil Thalaivas achieving their season's first half-century score, marking their best victory to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

