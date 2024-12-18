Left Menu

Cricket World Bids Farewell to Iconic All-Rounder Ashwin

Former cricketer Matthew Hayden lauds Ravichandran Ashwin, calling him a 'smart cricketer' following Ashwin's surprise retirement. Ashwin's illustrious career, marked by 537 Test wickets, receives widespread acclaim. Emotional scenes unfolded as Ashwin was embraced by Virat Kohli, highlighting the impact of his departure.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: @GautamGambhir/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing accolades from across the cricketing world. Renowned Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden was among those who praised Ashwin, referring to him as a 'smart cricketer' known for his strategic acumen.

The announcement, made alongside India captain Rohit Sharma, was an emotional occasion that captured the hearts of fans, especially after cameras caught a touching moment between Ashwin and fellow cricket star Virat Kohli. This heartfelt gesture signaled the significance of the decision, leading to a flood of well-wishes celebrating Ashwin's decorated career.

During a special interaction with Star Sports, Hayden highlighted Ashwin's sharpness and his knack for creating strategic plans. He remarked on Ashwin's determination and self-belief, describing him as a polarizing yet steadfast figure in the cricketing community. Ashwin's cricketing journey, which began with his Test debut in 2011, saw him become one of India's leading wicket-takers, earning a place in cricket's honor rolls with numerous records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

