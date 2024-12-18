Left Menu

World Tennis League Season 3 to Thrill Fans in Abu Dhabi

The World Tennis League Season 3 is set to commence on December 19, 2024, at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, featuring four competitive teams. With new faces and a unique format, the league promises intense matches culminating in a final showdown on December 22, 2024.

World Tennis League logo (Photo- WTL). Image Credit: ANI
The World Tennis League (WTL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated Season 3, slated to start on December 19, 2024, in Abu Dhabi. The event will unfold at the iconic Etihad Arena, drawing tennis enthusiasts from around the globe for four days of riveting competition.

In this edition, four teams—HonorFX Eagles, TSL Hawks, Game Changers Falcons, and Kites—will battle it out, each boasting a roster of four talented players. The reigning champions, HonorFX Eagles, led by stars like Daniil Medvedev and Sofia Kenin last season, expect fierce rivalry as teams have been reshuffled with fresh talent to heighten the excitement.

The tournament will feature a single round-robin format, with matches comprising Men's Singles, Women's Singles, and two sets of doubles. A unique overtime rule is in place, adding unpredictability and thrill to the games. The competition reaches its climax on December 22, with a grand final, as the top two teams vie for the coveted title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

