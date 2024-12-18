Left Menu

UP Yoddhas' Unbeaten Streak Fuels Playoff Ambitions

Assistant coach Upendra Malik sheds light on UP Yoddhas' ongoing unbeaten run and playoff goals after a decisive win over Haryana Steelers. He highlights star player Bhavani Rajput's key role and emphasizes the team's adaptable strategy. With crucial matches ahead, the Yoddhas aim to solidify their playoff position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:45 IST
UP Yoddhas' Unbeaten Streak Fuels Playoff Ambitions
Haryana Steelers assistant coach Upendra Malik (R) (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of UP Yoddhas' 31-24 triumph over Haryana Steelers, Assistant Coach Upendra Malik shared insights into the team's current performance and their aspirations for the playoffs. The victory marked the team's seventh consecutive unbeaten match, catapulting them to third position on the points table. 'From the last 10-11 matches, our team has been doing very well,' noted Malik candidly. He expressed confidence derived from defeating a team like Haryana Steelers.

Malik singled out Bhavani Rajput for his significant contribution to the win, scoring 11 crucial points. 'Bhawani played exceptionally. His performance greatly aided our victory,' said Malik. He also elaborated on the team's philosophy, emphasizing support for individual performers, 'Every day is a different player's day.'

With just three points required to secure a top-six finish, Malik remains optimistic yet cautious. 'We will absolutely try to win the next two matches. If we win these, we will definitely move forward,' he stated. Acknowledging the competitive league, he added, 'No team is weak, no team is too strong; it's about executing our plans.'

The Yoddhas are vigilant about their next game against the Gujarat Giants, acknowledging it as a significant challenge. 'We will come with a good plan against Gujarat Giants and not take them lightly. We want to win with full strength,' said Malik. The UP Yoddhas-Gujarat Giants match is crucial as both teams seek playoff qualifications, while the day's second match, U Mumba versus Patna Pirates, sees both contenders vying for a playoff position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024