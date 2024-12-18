UP Yoddhas' Unbeaten Streak Fuels Playoff Ambitions

In the aftermath of UP Yoddhas' 31-24 triumph over Haryana Steelers, Assistant Coach Upendra Malik shared insights into the team's current performance and their aspirations for the playoffs. The victory marked the team's seventh consecutive unbeaten match, catapulting them to third position on the points table. 'From the last 10-11 matches, our team has been doing very well,' noted Malik candidly. He expressed confidence derived from defeating a team like Haryana Steelers.

Malik singled out Bhavani Rajput for his significant contribution to the win, scoring 11 crucial points. 'Bhawani played exceptionally. His performance greatly aided our victory,' said Malik. He also elaborated on the team's philosophy, emphasizing support for individual performers, 'Every day is a different player's day.'

With just three points required to secure a top-six finish, Malik remains optimistic yet cautious. 'We will absolutely try to win the next two matches. If we win these, we will definitely move forward,' he stated. Acknowledging the competitive league, he added, 'No team is weak, no team is too strong; it's about executing our plans.'

The Yoddhas are vigilant about their next game against the Gujarat Giants, acknowledging it as a significant challenge. 'We will come with a good plan against Gujarat Giants and not take them lightly. We want to win with full strength,' said Malik. The UP Yoddhas-Gujarat Giants match is crucial as both teams seek playoff qualifications, while the day's second match, U Mumba versus Patna Pirates, sees both contenders vying for a playoff position.

