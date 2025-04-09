Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan Shines as Gujarat Giants Set Mighty Target Against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Giants' Sai Sudharsan scored a commanding 82 off 53 balls, achieving the second-highest runs in IPL history after 30 innings. His performance set a formidable 218-run target against Rajasthan Royals. Reflecting on the game, Sai noted challenging early conditions that eventually turned favorable for smart stroke play.

Sai Sudarshan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling match against Rajasthan Royals, Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Giants became the second-leading run-scorer after 30 IPL innings. Delivering a spectacular 82 off 53 balls, his innings included eight fours and three sixes, helping set a daunting 218-run target at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite a challenging start, Sudharsan praised the pitch's transformation, highlighting its suitability for stroke play. The left-hander modestly emphasized his adaptive batting approach, focusing on situational responses over personal consistency.

Facing bowlers like Jofra Archer, Sudharsan noted the subtle pace variations and anticipated that GT's strong total would challenge RR's chase under night conditions, putting the onus on GT's bowlers to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

