Dramatic Injury: Donnarumma Bloodied in Monaco Clash

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma suffered a facial injury after being struck by Wilfried Singo's cleat during a match against Monaco. The incident, which occurred in the 17th minute, left Donnarumma with a cut below his right eye, forcing him to be replaced by Matvey Safonov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 19-12-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:02 IST
Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Country:
  • Monaco

In a tense French league match against Monaco on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was left bloodied after an accidental blow from an opponent's cleat.

The injury occurred when Wilfried Singo attempted to leap over a sliding Donnarumma, unwittingly slashing the keeper's face with his studs in the 17th minute at Stade Louis II.

As the dramatic scene unfolded, Donnarumma lay on the pitch receiving medical attention for a cut below his right eye. Despite Singo's fortunate escape from a red card, Donnarumma was compelled to leave the game, with Matvey Safonov stepping in as his replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

