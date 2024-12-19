Dramatic Injury: Donnarumma Bloodied in Monaco Clash

In a tense French league match against Monaco on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was left bloodied after an accidental blow from an opponent's cleat.

The injury occurred when Wilfried Singo attempted to leap over a sliding Donnarumma, unwittingly slashing the keeper's face with his studs in the 17th minute at Stade Louis II.

As the dramatic scene unfolded, Donnarumma lay on the pitch receiving medical attention for a cut below his right eye. Despite Singo's fortunate escape from a red card, Donnarumma was compelled to leave the game, with Matvey Safonov stepping in as his replacement.

