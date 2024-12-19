Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin: A Spin Wizard Bids Adieu to International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, a legendary Indian off-spin bowler, recently retired from international cricket. Known for his formidable presence on the field, Ashwin cherishes his off-field moments with teammates. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy, ranking second in Test wickets for India, only behind Anil Kumble. Ashwin plans to continue playing at the club level.

Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

Ravichandran Ashwin, the celebrated Indian off-spinner, has hung up his boots in international cricket, leaving an indelible mark with his impressive on-field performances.

As revealed in a BCCI video, Ashwin, who concluded a stellar career during the Brisbane Test series against Australia, was caught enjoying light-hearted moments with the support staff in an indoor net session. This footage symbolized his camaraderie off the pitch, contrasting the fiercely competitive spirit he exemplified on it.

Announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old Ashwin, who is India's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 537 wickets, reflects on cherished memories from the dressing room. Despite stepping down from the international stage, Ashwin expressed enthusiasm to continue showcasing his skills at the club level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

