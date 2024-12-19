Manu Bhaker’s Paris Triumph: A Tale of Grit and Glory

At the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker etched her name in the annals of history by securing two bronze medals, signaling a milestone year for Indian shooting. Her remarkable performance transformed individual achievement into a national triumph, lifting the country's spirits after nearly a decade without a medal in the sport.

Manu's pathway to success was not without its challenges. Her resilience shone brightly, notably after a difficult Tokyo Games experience worsened by technical malfunctions. Her Parisian comeback was a testament to her determination and the persistent support of her coach, Jaspal Rana, who braved obstacles to guide her to victory.

While Manu and her fellow athletes like Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale brought home medals, they were emblematic of the broader struggles within Indian shooting. Near misses and selection controversies highlighted the sport's competitive nature, promising both challenges and future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)