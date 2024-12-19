Manu Bhaker’s Paris Triumph: A Tale of Grit and Glory
Manu Bhaker showcased exceptional talent at the Paris Olympics, winning two bronze medals in shooting, making history for India. Despite past setbacks, her success was supported by coach Jaspal Rana. Alongside Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, Indian shooters ended a decade-long medal drought, albeit amid challenges.
- Country:
- India
At the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker etched her name in the annals of history by securing two bronze medals, signaling a milestone year for Indian shooting. Her remarkable performance transformed individual achievement into a national triumph, lifting the country's spirits after nearly a decade without a medal in the sport.
Manu's pathway to success was not without its challenges. Her resilience shone brightly, notably after a difficult Tokyo Games experience worsened by technical malfunctions. Her Parisian comeback was a testament to her determination and the persistent support of her coach, Jaspal Rana, who braved obstacles to guide her to victory.
While Manu and her fellow athletes like Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale brought home medals, they were emblematic of the broader struggles within Indian shooting. Near misses and selection controversies highlighted the sport's competitive nature, promising both challenges and future successes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Indian Army Unveils Wushu Sanda Arena to Inspire Manipur's Youth
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Malaysia to Reach Asia Cup Final