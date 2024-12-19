Liam Lawson Joins Red Bull: A New Era in Formula 1

Liam Lawson, a promising New Zealand driver, will join the prestigious Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2025, partnering with reigning World Champion Max Verstappen. The announcement follows the recent dismissal of Sergio Perez due to consistent underperformance throughout the season.

Lawson, who initially started in Red Bull's junior ranks in 2019, has made significant strides in his racing career. After substituting for the injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 with the Racing Bulls team, he showcased his potential and versatility by posting commendable results.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, expressed confidence in Lawson's ability to excel alongside Verstappen, complimenting his fearless racing style and skillful performances. Lawson describes this opportunity as a dream realized, reflecting on his ambitious journey since childhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)