Liam Lawson Joins Red Bull: A New Era in Formula 1

Liam Lawson, a driver from New Zealand, is set to join Red Bull in 2025, partnering with World Champion Max Verstappen. Lawson replaces Sergio Perez and is promoted from Racing Bulls, Red Bull's sister team. His journey, starting in Red Bull's junior program, has fulfilled his lifelong dream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miltonkeynes | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:09 IST
Liam Lawson, a promising New Zealand driver, will join the prestigious Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2025, partnering with reigning World Champion Max Verstappen. The announcement follows the recent dismissal of Sergio Perez due to consistent underperformance throughout the season.

Lawson, who initially started in Red Bull's junior ranks in 2019, has made significant strides in his racing career. After substituting for the injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 with the Racing Bulls team, he showcased his potential and versatility by posting commendable results.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, expressed confidence in Lawson's ability to excel alongside Verstappen, complimenting his fearless racing style and skillful performances. Lawson describes this opportunity as a dream realized, reflecting on his ambitious journey since childhood.

