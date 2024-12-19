ICC Sets Neutral Ground for India-Pakistan Clashes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared that matches between India and Pakistan at major ICC events will take place at a neutral venue. This announcement follows ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

The rule is set to cover the ICC's current hosting rights cycle from 2024 to 2027. This period includes significant events such as the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, alongside the 2025 Women's and 2026 Men's T20 World Cups in India and Sri Lanka.

India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations. Consequently, India and Pakistan have only faced each other in multi-team events held in neutral locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)