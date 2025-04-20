PCB Confirms Pakistan Women to Compete in ICC World Cup at Neutral Venue

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has officially confirmed that Pakistan's women's cricket team will refrain from traveling to India to participate in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, set to take place later this year. Instead, per earlier acceptance of a hybrid model agreement, the team will play its matches at a neutral location appointed by India, the event's host nation.

Naqvi stated, 'Everything will happen according to the agreement. India will decide where the match will happen because they are the hosts. Wherever they decide, our team will go and play there. But the Pakistan team won't travel to India. Since there is an agreement, it has to be adhered to,' during a conversation with reporters at LCCA Ground after the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match.

The backdrop of this decision is the troubled political ties between India and Pakistan, with no India tour of Pakistan since 2008. To resolve such hosting challenges, the ICC implemented a strategy where Pakistan recently hosted a Champions Trophy with parts of the event taking place at a neutral venue. This hybrid model is set to be adopted in future cycles of ICC events from 2024 to 2027 that involve India or Pakistan. Pakistan's women's team earned their World Cup spot through an undefeated run in the qualifiers, whereas Bangladesh also secured a place, leaving behind competitors like Ireland and Scotland.

(With inputs from agencies.)