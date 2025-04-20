Left Menu

PCB Confirms Pakistan Women to Compete in ICC World Cup at Neutral Venue

Pakistan's Women's cricket team will not travel to India for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Instead, as per a hybrid model agreement, the matches will be conducted at a neutral venue decided by India, the host nation. This agreement stems from ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 01:06 IST
PCB Confirms Pakistan Women to Compete in ICC World Cup at Neutral Venue
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (Photo: @TheRealPCBMedia/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has officially confirmed that Pakistan's women's cricket team will refrain from traveling to India to participate in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, set to take place later this year. Instead, per earlier acceptance of a hybrid model agreement, the team will play its matches at a neutral location appointed by India, the event's host nation.

Naqvi stated, 'Everything will happen according to the agreement. India will decide where the match will happen because they are the hosts. Wherever they decide, our team will go and play there. But the Pakistan team won't travel to India. Since there is an agreement, it has to be adhered to,' during a conversation with reporters at LCCA Ground after the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match.

The backdrop of this decision is the troubled political ties between India and Pakistan, with no India tour of Pakistan since 2008. To resolve such hosting challenges, the ICC implemented a strategy where Pakistan recently hosted a Champions Trophy with parts of the event taking place at a neutral venue. This hybrid model is set to be adopted in future cycles of ICC events from 2024 to 2027 that involve India or Pakistan. Pakistan's women's team earned their World Cup spot through an undefeated run in the qualifiers, whereas Bangladesh also secured a place, leaving behind competitors like Ireland and Scotland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025