Race for IOC Presidency: Future Visionaries Step Forward

Seven candidates, including Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., and Prince Feisal al Hussein, are vying for the International Olympic Committee presidency. The election takes place in Greece in March 2029, symbolizing a potential shift in leadership and policy direction for future Olympic Games and addressing modern challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:47 IST
Seven candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, aiming to lead the prestigious organization into a new era. Among them is Sebastian Coe, the current World Athletics president, who has pledged to bring about transformative change within the first four years and then seek re-election.

The election, set for March 18-21, near Ancient Olympia in Greece, could herald significant changes in leadership style. Sebastian Coe, along with fellow candidates Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and Prince Feisal al Hussein, have proposed giving IOC members more power in selecting host cities for the Olympics, contrasting with outgoing president Thomas Bach's approach.

This race unfolds against a backdrop of challenges, such as setting a host for the 2036 Olympics, tackling climate change impacts on sports, addressing gender issues, and negotiating a new U.S. broadcasting deal post-2032. The candidates' proposals indicate a focus on adapting the IOC to the demands of modern sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

