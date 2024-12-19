Amir Praises ICC's Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025
Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir endorses the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan and a neutral venue, reflecting excitement over the anticipated India-Pakistan clash. Although praising the resolution, Amir criticizes ICC for delayed action regarding the tournament's planning.
- Country:
- India
In a show of support for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir highlighted the event's potential to host an electrifying India-Pakistan clash, regardless of the venue. Speaking to Cricket Predicta, Amir remarked, "Even if the India-Pakistan match happens on the moon, fans will find a way."
During an exclusive conversation with Sunil Yash Kalra, founder of Cricket Predicta, Amir expressed his excitement about the neutral venue clash. He stated, "The significance lies in the match itself, not the venue. I am happy, and I am sure all those who want to see this iconic clash will be happy too."
Despite his enthusiasm for the hybrid model, Amir criticized the ICC for being slow in their decision-making process. He questioned why preparations for the Champions Trophy only commenced recently, noting, "They have scheduled tournaments until 2031; ICC should have resolved this deadlock sooner." Nevertheless, with the event slated for February and March 2025, cricket fans anticipate thrilling encounters between India and Pakistan in a variety of ICC tournaments over the coming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PCB Seeks Equality in ICC Tournaments Amid Hybrid Model Talks
Jay Shah's Resignation Sparks BCCI Leadership Contest
Vacant BCCI Secretary Post Stirs Speculation After Jay Shah's ICC Move
Jay Shah Takes Helm as ICC Chair, Promises Bold Cricket Initiatives
Navigating Cricket's Challenges: Jay Shah's Role in Global Growth