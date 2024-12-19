Left Menu

Amir Praises ICC's Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir endorses the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan and a neutral venue, reflecting excitement over the anticipated India-Pakistan clash. Although praising the resolution, Amir criticizes ICC for delayed action regarding the tournament's planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:52 IST
Amir Praises ICC's Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammed Amir. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of support for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir highlighted the event's potential to host an electrifying India-Pakistan clash, regardless of the venue. Speaking to Cricket Predicta, Amir remarked, "Even if the India-Pakistan match happens on the moon, fans will find a way."

During an exclusive conversation with Sunil Yash Kalra, founder of Cricket Predicta, Amir expressed his excitement about the neutral venue clash. He stated, "The significance lies in the match itself, not the venue. I am happy, and I am sure all those who want to see this iconic clash will be happy too."

Despite his enthusiasm for the hybrid model, Amir criticized the ICC for being slow in their decision-making process. He questioned why preparations for the Champions Trophy only commenced recently, noting, "They have scheduled tournaments until 2031; ICC should have resolved this deadlock sooner." Nevertheless, with the event slated for February and March 2025, cricket fans anticipate thrilling encounters between India and Pakistan in a variety of ICC tournaments over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024