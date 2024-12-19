Amir Praises ICC's Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025

In a show of support for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir highlighted the event's potential to host an electrifying India-Pakistan clash, regardless of the venue. Speaking to Cricket Predicta, Amir remarked, "Even if the India-Pakistan match happens on the moon, fans will find a way."

During an exclusive conversation with Sunil Yash Kalra, founder of Cricket Predicta, Amir expressed his excitement about the neutral venue clash. He stated, "The significance lies in the match itself, not the venue. I am happy, and I am sure all those who want to see this iconic clash will be happy too."

Despite his enthusiasm for the hybrid model, Amir criticized the ICC for being slow in their decision-making process. He questioned why preparations for the Champions Trophy only commenced recently, noting, "They have scheduled tournaments until 2031; ICC should have resolved this deadlock sooner." Nevertheless, with the event slated for February and March 2025, cricket fans anticipate thrilling encounters between India and Pakistan in a variety of ICC tournaments over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)