Pepperell's Late Surge Leads Mauritius Open

In a remarkable display of skill, England's Eddie Pepperell soared to the top of the leaderboard at the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open, finishing the first round with an impressive six under-par 66. Pepperell, aged 33, demonstrated his resilience by birdying four out of his last five holes at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

This stellar performance allowed him to overtake Dane Jacob Skov Olesen, who completed his round at a bogey-free 67, marked by three birdies and an eagle. Olesen's solid play was eclipsed by Pepperell's late-round dynamism, highlighting the competitive spirit of the tournament.

After a challenging start with a bogey on the second hole, Pepperell commented on his turnaround by expressing satisfaction with his game. Close on his heels is a group of six players, all at four under-par, featuring South Africans Jacques Blaauw, Wilco Nienaber, and Jayden Schaper, setting the stage for an exciting competition ahead.

