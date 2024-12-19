Left Menu

Pepperell's Late Surge Leads Mauritius Open

Eddie Pepperell fired a late birdie spree to secure a one-stroke lead in the first round of the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open. His six-under-par 66 performance edged out Jacob Skov Olesen, who held a 67, and left a group of players trailing by one shot, including three South Africans.

In a remarkable display of skill, England's Eddie Pepperell soared to the top of the leaderboard at the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open, finishing the first round with an impressive six under-par 66. Pepperell, aged 33, demonstrated his resilience by birdying four out of his last five holes at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

This stellar performance allowed him to overtake Dane Jacob Skov Olesen, who completed his round at a bogey-free 67, marked by three birdies and an eagle. Olesen's solid play was eclipsed by Pepperell's late-round dynamism, highlighting the competitive spirit of the tournament.

After a challenging start with a bogey on the second hole, Pepperell commented on his turnaround by expressing satisfaction with his game. Close on his heels is a group of six players, all at four under-par, featuring South Africans Jacques Blaauw, Wilco Nienaber, and Jayden Schaper, setting the stage for an exciting competition ahead.

