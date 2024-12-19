Left Menu

European Leagues Oppose Unify League: A Battle for Football's Future

The European Leagues have publicly opposed the rebranded Unify League, a project by A22 that aims to launch a merit-based 96-club competition. They emphasized their commitment to the existing UEFA framework and rejected claims of any consultation. The leagues expressed concerns over the congested match calendar and the potential impact on domestic competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:45 IST
European Leagues Oppose Unify League: A Battle for Football's Future

The European Leagues issued a statement criticizing A22's proposal to launch the Unify League, a revamped version of the European Super League, without consulting them. A22 claims the new format will be more competitive, offering free streaming and a return to traditional match formats, unlike its controversial 2021 predecessor.

The European Leagues, representing over 1,130 clubs in 33 countries, rejected the assertions of any prior discussions with them. They reaffirmed their dedication to UEFA's existing structure, where club qualifications rely on domestic performance, and voiced concerns about overcrowding in the international match calendar.

Fans and stakeholders have persistently opposed expansions of international competitions at the cost of domestic tournaments. European Leagues and FIFPro Europe have urged the European Commission to ensure that domestic leagues and player unions are included in decision-making on the International Match Calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024