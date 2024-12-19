European Leagues Oppose Unify League: A Battle for Football's Future

The European Leagues issued a statement criticizing A22's proposal to launch the Unify League, a revamped version of the European Super League, without consulting them. A22 claims the new format will be more competitive, offering free streaming and a return to traditional match formats, unlike its controversial 2021 predecessor.

The European Leagues, representing over 1,130 clubs in 33 countries, rejected the assertions of any prior discussions with them. They reaffirmed their dedication to UEFA's existing structure, where club qualifications rely on domestic performance, and voiced concerns about overcrowding in the international match calendar.

Fans and stakeholders have persistently opposed expansions of international competitions at the cost of domestic tournaments. European Leagues and FIFPro Europe have urged the European Commission to ensure that domestic leagues and player unions are included in decision-making on the International Match Calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)