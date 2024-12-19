Record-Breaking Feats Propel India's T20 Triumph

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Richa Ghosh equaled the world record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 Internationals, smashing her half-century in just 18 balls. This blistering performance was pivotal as India set a mighty total of 217 for 4 in their decisive third match against the West Indies.

Ghosh's achievement contributed to India surpassing their previous highest total of 201 for 5, marked earlier this year against the UAE in the Asia Cup. The 21-year-old's rapid innings included three fours and five massive sixes, drawing her level with New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield for this record.

Alongside Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana played an essential role, reaching 763 runs in 23 T20Is, becoming the top run-scorer in the format for the year. Her partnership with newcomer Raghvi Bisht, who impressed with 31 not out, set a strong foundation for India's formidable total. Mandhana's explosive performance ensured India maintained a run-rate of nearly ten per over, propelling them to a series victory.

