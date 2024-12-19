Highlights from the Sports World: Major Moves and Key Outcomes

In the NBA, franchise valuations have reached new heights. The Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers are leading the pack with unparalleled franchise value, according to the latest report by Sportico released Wednesday.

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is poised for his Kansas City Chiefs debut this Saturday against the Houston Texans. ESPN reported that the Chiefs plan to activate Brown, boosting their already impressive 13-1 record.

Elsewhere, Nick Dunlap has been named the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2024, marking a milestone by winning as both an amateur and a professional in the same season.

(With inputs from agencies.)