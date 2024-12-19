Left Menu

India to Host Historic 2025 Para Athletics World Championships

New Delhi will host the 2025 Para Athletics World Championships, marking its first time in India. Set between September 26 and October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, over 1,000 athletes from 100+ nations will participate. It aims to bolster India's Paralympic movement and future event hosting aspirations.

Updated: 19-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:07 IST
For the first time, India is set to host the Para Athletics World Championships in 2025, as announced by the global body World Para Athletics (WPA) on Thursday. The event is scheduled to take place from September 26 to October 5 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which will also serve as the venue for the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in March.

This 12th edition of the championships will attract over 1,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, acting as a significant precursor to the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. This marks the event's fourth stint in Asia and promises to be the largest international Para sport event in India's history, according to WPA head Paul Fitzgerald.

India's recent success in Para athletics, with 17 medals at the 2023 World Championships, underscores the growth fueled by the National Paralympic Committee and sports investment. Hosting this championship is crucial for enhancing the Paralympic movement and fostering inclusivity for India's 60 million persons with disabilities, while boosting its ambitions to host future global sporting events like the 2029 World Athletics Championships and the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

