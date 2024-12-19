Saudi Arabia Joins Gold Cup as Guest Amid World Cup Preparation

In a notable development, Saudi Arabia has been named as an invited guest for the upcoming 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments, just days after being announced as the host for the 2034 World Cup. The Gold Cup is the premier soccer competition for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The prestigious tournament, featuring 16 nations, will unfold next year from June 14 to July 6 across 14 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Notably, the United States previously fielded second-string rosters in the 2021 and 2023 Gold Cups to allow its top European-based players downtime post their club seasons.

Though the U.S. and Mexico have historically dominated the competition, with Mexico clinching nine titles and the U.S. seven, a host of teams such as Canada, Curaçao, and Panama have already secured spots for the 2024 event. The official draw will happen on April 10, setting the stage for an exciting soccer showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)