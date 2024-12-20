Inter Milan Marches to Coppa Italia Quarter-Finals

Inter Milan secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a commanding 2-0 win over Udinese on a rainy Thursday night at San Siro. The victory was crafted by a much-changed Inter lineup that controlled the game from the outset, with Marko Arnautovic striking in the 30th minute after capitalizing on a midfield error by Udinese.

The home side extended their lead just before the break, courtesy of Kristjan Asllani, who scored directly from a corner. The match faced a lengthy pause due to a medical emergency in the stands, adding a somber note to the evening's proceedings.

The second half saw Inter continue to apply pressure, with Mehdi Taremi hitting the woodwork in pursuit of a third goal. Nine-time winners Inter are now set to face Lazio in the next round, scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)