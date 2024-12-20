Left Menu

Inter Milan Marches to Coppa Italia Quarter-Finals

Inter Milan defeated Udinese 2-0 at San Siro to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Goals by Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani sealed the victory. A medical emergency delayed the match before halftime. Inter will face Lazio in the next round in February.

Updated: 20-12-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:40 IST
Inter Milan Marches to Coppa Italia Quarter-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inter Milan secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a commanding 2-0 win over Udinese on a rainy Thursday night at San Siro. The victory was crafted by a much-changed Inter lineup that controlled the game from the outset, with Marko Arnautovic striking in the 30th minute after capitalizing on a midfield error by Udinese.

The home side extended their lead just before the break, courtesy of Kristjan Asllani, who scored directly from a corner. The match faced a lengthy pause due to a medical emergency in the stands, adding a somber note to the evening's proceedings.

The second half saw Inter continue to apply pressure, with Mehdi Taremi hitting the woodwork in pursuit of a third goal. Nine-time winners Inter are now set to face Lazio in the next round, scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

