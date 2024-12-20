Left Menu

Jack Draper Withdraws from United Cup Due to Hip Injury

British tennis player Jack Draper has withdrawn from the United Cup due to a hip injury but hopes to recover in time for the Australian Open. Jan Choinski will replace him in the team. Draper's breakthrough season included ATP titles and a U.S. Open semi-final appearance.

Updated: 20-12-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:16 IST
Jack Draper

Jack Draper, a prominent British tennis player, has withdrawn from the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament in Australia because of a hip injury.

Draper, currently ranked world number 15, remains optimistic about participating in next month's Australian Open. Jan Choinski will replace him in the British team alongside singles player Billy Harris.

Draper had a successful 2024 season, securing ATP titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reaching the U.S. Open semi-finals. He also announced he would skip Britain's Davis Cup tie against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

