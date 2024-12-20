Left Menu

New Delhi Set to Host Historic Para Athletics World Championships in 2025

The world's largest Para sport event, the Para Athletics World Championships, will be held at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 26 September to 5 October 2025. This marks the first time India will host the championships, highlighting the nation's growth in Para athletics and inclusivity initiatives.

Para-archer Harvinder Singh (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement for Indian sports, the world's largest single Para sport event, the Para Athletics World Championships, is set to take place from 26 September to 5 October 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. This marks the first time the prestigious event will be hosted in India, as revealed by the World Para Athletics (WPA) on December 19.

This 12th edition of the championships underscores a significant milestone for India, being only the fourth time it will be held in Asia following recent events in Doha, Dubai, and Kobe. Moreover, the event will follow a World Para Athletics Grand Prix scheduled in New Delhi from 11 to 13 March 2024, providing an early glimpse into the exhilaration of Para athletics at the JLN Stadium.

Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, expressed enthusiasm about the championships' promise to bolster the sport's growth, fan engagement, and societal perceptions regarding disability in India. The event is expected to significantly contribute to the Paralympic movement and fortify India's standing in the global sports arena, especially with eyes set towards a potential 2036 Olympic and Paralympic bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

