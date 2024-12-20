Teen Talent Sam Konstas Set for Historic Test Debut

Teen cricket prodigy Sam Konstas is poised to make history after being named in Australia's Test squad for the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The 19-year-old replaces Nathan McSweeney, who struggled in the first three matches.

Konstas impressed selectors with consistent performances, including two Sheffield Shield centuries for New South Wales, putting him on the talent radar. If selected, he would be Australia's youngest Test batting debutant in over 70 years.

Joining him in the squad are pacers Jhye Richardson, returning from injury, and Sean Abbott, alongside uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster. These changes aim to bolster Australia's chances in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)