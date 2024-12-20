Left Menu

Teen Talent Sam Konstas Set for Historic Test Debut

Teenage cricket prodigy Sam Konstas has been called to the Australian Test squad for the final two matches against India, as Nathan McSweeney is dropped. This comes after McSweeney's underwhelming performances in the series. Konstas is set to make history as Australia's youngest Test debutant in over seven decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:04 IST
Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

Teen cricket prodigy Sam Konstas is poised to make history after being named in Australia's Test squad for the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The 19-year-old replaces Nathan McSweeney, who struggled in the first three matches.

Konstas impressed selectors with consistent performances, including two Sheffield Shield centuries for New South Wales, putting him on the talent radar. If selected, he would be Australia's youngest Test batting debutant in over 70 years.

Joining him in the squad are pacers Jhye Richardson, returning from injury, and Sean Abbott, alongside uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster. These changes aim to bolster Australia's chances in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

