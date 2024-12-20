Tom Kohler-Cadmore Hopes Ashwin Shines Beyond Retirement

In a surprising move, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a post-match conference. Former Rajasthan Royals player Tom Kohler-Cadmore expressed optimism for Ashwin's future in the Indian Premier League.

Tom's connection with Ashwin dates back to 2017, when Ashwin debuted in English county cricket for Worcestershire, with Tom's father, Mick Cadmore, serving as the dressing room attendant. Ashwin has been vocal about his struggles adjusting to new environments, acknowledging Mick's pivotal role in helping him navigate these challenges.

During the IPL 2024, the Cadmore family attended a match featuring Ashwin and the Rajasthan Royals. Tom, a 30-year-old power-hitter, emphasized the family's lasting bond with Ashwin, wishing him success in the league. Notably, Ashwin returned to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction, while Tom went unsold, yet he remains hopeful for future opportunities.

