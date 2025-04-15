Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Clinch Victory as Dube Shines with Unbeaten 43

In a thrilling T20 match, Chennai Super Kings chased down a target of 168 with notable performances from Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten at 43, and MS Dhoni, finishing 26 not out. Ravi Bishnoi's two crucial wickets also set a competitive tone in the game.

Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2025 00:05 IST
In a nail-biting T20 match, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious, chasing down the target of 168 with ease. Shivam Dube was the standout performer, crafting a masterful innings of 43 not out. MS Dhoni also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 26, sealing the win for his team.

The fall of wickets began with Shaik Rasheed's dismissal at 52/1, followed by key wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, and Ravindra Jadeja. Ravi Bishnoi's pivotal performance with the ball, taking two wickets, curtailed the opponent's scoring pattern, while Avesh Khan added pressure with precise bowling.

The match showcased tight bowling from other bowlers like Shardul Thakur and Aiden Markram. Digvesh Singh Rathi made a notable impact by taking a crucial wicket at a crucial time. Extras contributed 11 to the score, adding to the competitive edge of the game.

