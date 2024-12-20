Hadjar's Ascent: From Karting to Formula One

The Formula One grid for the 2025 season will see French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar racing with Red Bull-owned RB, joining Yuki Tsunoda as his teammate. This announcement finalizes the lineup and marks an important step in Hadjar's burgeoning career.

Hadjar, who finished as runner-up in Formula Two, takes over from New Zealand's Liam Lawson. Lawson, confirmed as Max Verstappen's teammate at the main Red Bull team, replaces Sergio Perez due to the latter's performance issues. Describing his journey to Formula One as a lifelong dream, Hadjar is eager to compete at the highest level.

Team principal Laurent Mekies praised Hadjar, recognizing his impressive growth through the ranks of junior single-seaters. Christian Horner, team boss, noted Hadjar's speed, which was evident during testing. Despite a setback in the F2 final due to technical issues, Hadjar's entry into F1 is anticipated to be impactful and dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)