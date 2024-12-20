Clarke Criticizes Selectors Over McSweeney's Ouster Mid-Series

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has publicly criticized the national selectors for dropping 25-year-old Nathan McSweeney mid-series against India.

Clarke expressed his concern on the 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast, stating that McSweeney's premature exclusion from the squad might negatively impact his fledgling career.

Facing challenging conditions, McSweeney's removal seems unfair, especially when senior players like Usman Khawaja also struggled. Clarke urged selectors to support McSweeney through the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)