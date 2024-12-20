Left Menu

Clarke Criticizes Selectors Over McSweeney's Ouster Mid-Series

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke criticized the national selectors for dropping Nathan McSweeney mid-series against India. Clarke argues that McSweeney, 25, deserved more opportunities despite recent struggles, especially given Australia's challenging conditions and his potential for growth. The decision could potentially harm McSweeney's career, Clarke noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:06 IST
Nathan McSweeney
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has publicly criticized the national selectors for dropping 25-year-old Nathan McSweeney mid-series against India.

Clarke expressed his concern on the 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast, stating that McSweeney's premature exclusion from the squad might negatively impact his fledgling career.

Facing challenging conditions, McSweeney's removal seems unfair, especially when senior players like Usman Khawaja also struggled. Clarke urged selectors to support McSweeney through the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

