Spanish Runner Banned Four Years for Doping Rule Violation

Spanish runner Mohamed Katir faces a four-year ban from athletics after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) found him guilty of falsifying documents related to whereabouts failures. These charges follow his two-year suspension earlier in the year.

The AIU revealed that Katir admitted to three whereabouts infractions during 2023. Under World Anti-Doping Agency regulations, athletes are required to be available for out-of-competition testing, with three missed tests in a year constituting a rule violation.

The 26-year-old, silver medalist in the 5,000m at the World Championships, will now serve both bans concurrently, ruling him out of competition until February 2028. However, the associated disciplinary tribunal opted not to disqualify his results from March 2023, noting he gained no competitive advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)