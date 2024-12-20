Left Menu

Yuva Kabaddi Series: High-Stakes Clashes Set Division 3 Ablaze

As the Yuva Kabaddi Series nears the climax of its Division 3 stage, dominant performances highlight the competition. Led by stars Sachin and Palvinder Singh, teams like Himalayan Tahrs and Dehradun Dynamos shine, while others struggle in these pivotal matches at Tamil Nadu's Karpagam Academy.

Updated: 20-12-2024 19:01 IST
Himalayan Tahrs in action during day-6 of Yuva Kabaddi Series (Image: YKS media). Image Credit: ANI
The Yuva Kabaddi Series, now in its 11th edition, is approaching the thrilling climax of its Division 3 stage at the renowned Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu. Thursday's matches marked Day 6, characterized by decisive victories and palpable excitement as teams battled fiercely for a spot in the finals.

The Himalayan Tahrs continued their dominance, maintaining a stronghold at the top of the standings. Their day started with the Vasco Vipers securing a resounding win over the Chambal Challengers, keeping their top-two aspirations alive. Prince impressed with a Super 10, but it was Sachin's remarkable double High 5 that truly set the pace. Prianshu also excelled in defense, adding five tackpoints. Despite substitute Abhishek Kumar's valiant 14 raid points for the Challengers, his efforts alone couldn't offset the lack of comprehensive team support.

In another key matchup, the table-topping Himalayan Tahrs managed to prolong their winning streak with a challenging victory against the Ranchi Rangers. Substitute raider Palvinder Singh emerged as the standout with nine raid points, while Shivansh Thakur and Lovepreet Singh strengthened the defense. Monu Kumar was exceptional for Ranchi with seven tackle points, but the team's defeat was inevitable due to inadequate backing from the rest of the squad.

The Chambal Challengers suffered another setback, losing to the Dehradun Dynamos by 10 points. Subham Deshwal and Deepak Lohan each scored nine raid points, with Udit Kumar showcasing his prowess as an all-rounder. Chambal's Abhishek Kumar once again excelled with a Super 10, but the lack of robust team support led to yet another defeat.

The Tadoba Tigers cemented their second-place rank with a convincing victory over the Ladakh Wolves. Raiders Rushikesh Tiwale and Abhishek Nimbalkar both managed nine raid points, while defender Ritik Kholapure stood out with six tackle points. Despite Sandeep Singh's impressive 14 raid points and Ashish Singh's seven tackle points, the Wolves couldn't capture a win.

In the final matchup of the day, the Konark Kings delivered a commanding performance against the Indore Invincibles. Rajesh Dehury led the team with 14 raid points, complemented by an exceptional all-round display from Niroj Kumar Sethi. For the Invincibles, Anil Gurjar's substantial 18 raid points were overshadowed by the team's overall lack of effective support.

The schedule for Friday's matches in the Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 3 at the Karpagam Academy is as follows: Match 31, Indore Invincibles vs Ladakh Wolves at 10:00 AM IST; Match 32, Konark Kings vs Vasco Vipers at 11:30 AM IST; Match 33, Himalayan Tahrs vs Tadoba Tigers at 2:15 PM IST; Match 34, Dehradun Dynamos vs Ranchi Rangers at 3:45 PM IST; Match 35, Konark Kings vs Ladakh Wolves at 5:15 PM IST.

