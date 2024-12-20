Rinku Singh: Rising Through Leadership to Captain Uttar Pradesh

Rinku Singh is set to embark on his maiden senior-level leadership journey as the captain of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. This marks a pivotal moment in Singh's career, as he takes over the reins from the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently led the team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they fell to Delhi in the quarter-finals.

Prior to this, Singh showcased his leadership potential by steering the Meerut Mavericks to victory in the UPT20 League, a feat highlighted by his impressive tally of 210 runs across nine innings, boasting a strike rate of 161.54. 'I truly relished my captaincy role with the Mavericks, allowing me to expand my skills,' Singh shared with ESPNcricinfo as he looks forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With anticipation building for the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders are assessing their captaincy options, and Singh, retained by the franchise, is a potential contender. Nevertheless, he remains focused on his current task of reclaiming the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Uttar Pradesh, a title they last won in the 2015-16 season. His consistent List-A performances, including 1,899 runs in 52 innings, further underscore his credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)