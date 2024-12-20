Soorma Hockey Club Gears Up for Hockey India League with International Flair

In a bid to dominate the upcoming Hockey India League, Soorma Hockey Club has kick-started its preseason training at the Sector 42 Sports Complex in Chandigarh.

The much-awaited league is set to run from December 28 to February 1, with the club utilizing this pivotal training phase to craft strategies and boost team cohesion. The camp sees a blend of Indian and international talent, with Indian players including the esteemed captain and double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and others uniting on December 14.

International stars like Australian drag-flicker Jeremy Hayward and Belgium's Nicolas Poncelet have joined, with more to follow. Coach Sardar Singh highlights the camp's significance in fostering camaraderie among players. Captain Harmanpreet Singh expresses optimism about channeling the heightened energy from international talent into their league performances.

