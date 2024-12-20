Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club Gears Up for Hockey India League with International Flair

Soorma Hockey Club launches its preseason training at Chandigarh's Sector 42 Sports Complex, welcoming Indian and international players for the Hockey India League. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the camp focuses on strategy, team unity, and on-field coordination, with global stars enhancing preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:47 IST
Soorma Hockey Club Gears Up for Hockey India League with International Flair
Soorma Hockey Club squad and staff (Image: Soorma Hockey Club media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to dominate the upcoming Hockey India League, Soorma Hockey Club has kick-started its preseason training at the Sector 42 Sports Complex in Chandigarh.

The much-awaited league is set to run from December 28 to February 1, with the club utilizing this pivotal training phase to craft strategies and boost team cohesion. The camp sees a blend of Indian and international talent, with Indian players including the esteemed captain and double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and others uniting on December 14.

International stars like Australian drag-flicker Jeremy Hayward and Belgium's Nicolas Poncelet have joined, with more to follow. Coach Sardar Singh highlights the camp's significance in fostering camaraderie among players. Captain Harmanpreet Singh expresses optimism about channeling the heightened energy from international talent into their league performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024