Anahat Singh Shines in Western India Slam Semi-Finals

Anahat Singh, India's two-time champion, has advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's Western India Slam, a prestigious Professional Squash Association Challenger tournament. The tournament, which offers USD 9,000 in prize money, witnessed Singh defeat her compatriot Anjali Semwal in a decisive quarter-final victory.

Meanwhile, top seed Akanksha Salunkhe continued her dominance by defeating Hong Kong's Sze Wing Wai in straight games, joining Singh in the semi-finals. On the men's side, high seeds Viktor Byrtus and Malaysian Ameeshenraj Chandaran easily secured their places in the next round, showcasing their formidable prowess on court.

The Western India Slam has proven to be an arena for intense competition, with seasoned players like Singh and Salunkhe contending for top honors. The semi-finals are set to attract considerable attention as fans anticipate who will emerge triumphant in this electrifying squash showdown.

