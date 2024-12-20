Left Menu

Warren Gatland: Wales Rugby Coach Under Scrutiny as Team Struggles Continue

Warren Gatland will remain Wales head coach for the 2025 Six Nations despite poor results. The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed his ongoing role, though his position remains scrutinized following a record 12 consecutive test match defeats. Key retirements and the pressure to improve results persist.

20-12-2024
Wales head coach Warren Gatland will retain his position for the 2025 Six Nations, facing intense scrutiny as the Welsh Rugby Union grapples with the team's ongoing performance issues. Gatland has encountered a series of setbacks, notably steering Wales to their worst losing streak in 143 years, encompassing 12 successive test defeats.

In a historic low for tier-one nations in the professional era, Wales, akin to Italy four years prior, have endured a calendar year devoid of test victories. Despite remaining in his role, CEO Abi Tierney has acknowledged discussions about Gatland's future, emphasizing the precarious nature of his position.

Amidst this backdrop, Gatland is tasked with the significant overhaul of Wales' squad, following pivotal player retirements post-World Cup. Meanwhile, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Nigel Walker's resignation as Executive Director of Rugby. Wales will begin their Six Nations journey against France in Paris on January 31, with Italy as their subsequent opponent.

